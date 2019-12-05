Suspect killed, deputy injured after shooting in Hernando County



Recent related videos from verified sources MSHP: Stolen gun found near suspect killed by Clay County deputy Authorities on Friday continued to investigate what prompted a metro-wide crime spree that ended in a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Clay County . Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:45Published on January 4, 2020 VIDEO: Greenville County deputy accidentally shoots woman inside suspect's Upstate home The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage Wednesday morning of a deputy-involved shooting. Credit: WYFF Duration: 02:13Published on December 5, 2019