Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Suspect killed, deputy injured after shooting in Hernando County

Suspect killed, deputy injured after shooting in Hernando County

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:45s - Published < > Embed
Suspect killed, deputy injured after shooting in Hernando CountySuspect killed, deputy injured after shooting in Hernando County
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

MSHP: Stolen gun found near suspect killed by Clay County deputy [Video]MSHP: Stolen gun found near suspect killed by Clay County deputy

Authorities on Friday continued to investigate what prompted a metro-wide crime spree that ended in a deadly deputy-involved shooting in Clay County .

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:45Published

VIDEO: Greenville County deputy accidentally shoots woman inside suspect's Upstate home [Video]VIDEO: Greenville County deputy accidentally shoots woman inside suspect's Upstate home

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released body camera footage Wednesday morning of a deputy-involved shooting.

Credit: WYFF     Duration: 02:13Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.