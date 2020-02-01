There Was Never A Case Of Coronavirus At Memorial Regional Hospital.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department is calming fears saying there is "no" case of the corona virus at Memorial Regional Hospital.



Tweets about this Jeff Sundstrom - Tw!tterCrazy How is it that both Dutton & Morrison could say there will be a $1000 charge imposed on the folks that are repatria… https://t.co/gGJQUUmYwQ 1 hour ago Daniel Farnworth I’ve never really been concerned about the coronavirus because I thought it wouldn’t get much further than the west… https://t.co/dznuo7E5GZ 4 hours ago David Neal RT @PPinesPD: Through unknown means, this advisory email was publicly shared across various social media platforms. Please know that any pu… 5 hours ago Pembroke Pines PD Through unknown means, this advisory email was publicly shared across various social media platforms. Please know t… https://t.co/WXw2b4uaTP 5 hours ago 𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚¹³⁵ so apparently there’s one suspected case of the coronavirus in my country do u know how SMALL luxembourg is 🙂🙂🙂 nev… https://t.co/ODIoi29n4m 9 hours ago myla c. maranan RT @TishaCM: “Even if there some asymptomatic transmission, in all the history of respiratory-borne viruses of any type, asymptomatic trans… 2 days ago ENGLISH-ATHEIST❌ https://t.co/3ijPYDy5Iw The signs were there in November. Most probably never read this, admittedly it was in the… https://t.co/kCMzZhv3By 2 days ago GeekishlyApropos ☕ Ordering medical masks because everyone comes to work sick and then there's the Coronavirus. If they confirm a case… https://t.co/kbCcAvGUhC 2 days ago