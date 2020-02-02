This Simple Two-Part Strategy Can Help You Save So Much Money

Business Insider contributor Tanza Loudenback is on her way to qualifying as a Certified Financial Planner.

But that doesn't mean she isn't already ahead of the game with respect to her savings.

In fact, she says she saved roughly $17,000 in 2019 using a simple two-part strategy anyone can use.

First, automate your retirement savings.

If you have a 401(k), max it out.

If you don't, open your own IRA.