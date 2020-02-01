What you need to know: Jan. 31

Welcome back... if you're just tuning in - here are the major stories we're tracking this morning.

At least 213 people are dead, nearly 10,000 cases globally... all due to the coronavirus.... now the number of confimred cases in the u.s. jumping to 6... doctors placed a chicago man in isolation this morning... saying he showed symptoms of the new coronavirus.

The world health organization declared the outbreak a global emergency... the senate wrapped up its second and final day of questions and answers in president trump's impeachment trial.

Multiple swing vote republicans have come out publicly against the possibility of new witnesses.

If witnesses are called republicans say they want to hear from the bidens and the whistleblower.

If no new witnesses are allowed to testify, the trial could wrap up as soon as tonight..

Redding police arrested amber hays and angela dennis of redding.

Officers say a probation search of their home revealed meth residue, paraphernalia and exposed wiring.

Amber hays is facing charges of felony child endangerment and a probation violation.

Police cited angela dennis for warrants and possession of herioin.

Police took a five year old found at the home into protective custody.### a new report from the california state auditor shows the oroville dam is one of more than 600 high-risk dams in the state that do not have approved emergency plans.

The report also says only 22 of 400 emergency plans submitted have actually been approved by the office of emergency services.

Some good news for health patients in shasta county..

Dignity health and partnership health plan reached a coverage agreement.

That means medi cal patients in northern california will still be able to get care at mercy medical in redding.

Partnership is the main local medi-cal administrator for low-income people.

It announced the three-year agreement.

Mercy confirms the deal is being finalized -- and that it expects it to be on the books by week's end.## if weekend travel plans take you towards trinity county - a traffic alert to tell you about.

Take a look at this aerial view of the scene... caltrans is reminding drivers that work will continue on state route 299 - near big flat.

Crews are working on the emergency slide project.

Expect traffic controls - 24/7 - with up to 30 minute delays.

Work runs monday through saturday - with some delays overnights and sunday, as well.### northern california advocates who work help victims of human trafickking - say they are worried about a spike in reported in tehama county.

"empower tehama" is a resource and help agency designed to combat human trafficking - the agency is headquuartered in red bluff.

Last year, empower tehama says counselors handled 24 cases involving human trafficking.

The organization's main goal is to raise awareness about the issue.###