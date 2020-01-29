Law Enforcement Teams Up To Secure The Super Bowl. 4 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:22s - Published Law Enforcement Teams Up To Secure The Super Bowl. Security surrounding Super Bowl 54 in Miami is super tight. The vast security effort around the game is being overseen by multiple command posts supported by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Tight security promised for Super Bowl 54 in Miami MIAMI (AP) — Florida and federal law enforcement agencies preparing for the Super Bowl this Sunday...

Seattle Times - Published 3 days ago



Inside Law Enforcement's Security Hub In Miami Gardens Ahead Of Super Bowl 54 Security surrounding Super Bowl 54 in Miami is super tight. The vast security effort around the game...

cbs4.com - Published 39 minutes ago







Tweets about this Kate Fazzini Update: the National Football League (NFL) released a statement today saying they are working with teams and law en… https://t.co/BPpmMWelIw 4 days ago