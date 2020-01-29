Law Enforcement Teams Up To Secure The Super Bowl.

Global  

Security surrounding Super Bowl 54 in Miami is super tight.

The vast security effort around the game is being overseen by multiple command posts supported by local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
