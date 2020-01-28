Chinese Virus Starts To Impact Global Business

Some companies have warned that a coronavirus outbreak in China could disrupt supply chains or hurt bottom lines.

Reuters reports the news comes as factories and shops shut and airlines suspend flights.

Electrolux said the epidemic could have a material impact if its Chinese suppliers were further affected.

It also says it is implementing contingency plans.

Similarly, H&M said roughly 45 store closures in China hurt sales in January.

The company said it sources “a lot” from China.