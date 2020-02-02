Bloomberg opens Colorado campaign office as opponents focus on Iowa 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:14s - Published Bloomberg opens Colorado campaign office as opponents focus on Iowa Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg stopped to open his campaign headquarters in Denver Saturday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Bloomberg opens Colorado campaign office as opponents focus on Iowa HAS BEEN SET FOR LUCAS.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Denver Now Home To Michael Bloomberg Presidential Campaign Office As super Tuesday gets closer, Michael Bloomberg became the latest Democratic presidential hopeful to open a campaign office in Colorado. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 03:07Published 2 hours ago