Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Bloomberg opens Colorado campaign office as opponents focus on Iowa

Bloomberg opens Colorado campaign office as opponents focus on Iowa

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:14s - Published < > Embed
Bloomberg opens Colorado campaign office as opponents focus on Iowa

Bloomberg opens Colorado campaign office as opponents focus on Iowa

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg stopped to open his campaign headquarters in Denver Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Bloomberg opens Colorado campaign office as opponents focus on Iowa

HAS BEEN SET FOR LUCAS.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Denver Now Home To Michael Bloomberg Presidential Campaign Office [Video]Denver Now Home To Michael Bloomberg Presidential Campaign Office

As super Tuesday gets closer, Michael Bloomberg became the latest Democratic presidential hopeful to open a campaign office in Colorado.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 03:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.