Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Creepy Reason Uber Suspended 240 Driver Accounts In Mexico

The Creepy Reason Uber Suspended 240 Driver Accounts In Mexico

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published < > Embed
The Creepy Reason Uber Suspended 240 Driver Accounts In Mexico

The Creepy Reason Uber Suspended 240 Driver Accounts In Mexico

Reuters reports ride-hailing company Uber suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico on Saturday.

The accounts are of drivers who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.

The virus is believed to have originated late last year from illegally traded wildlife at an animal market in Wuhan, China.

It has caused alarm because it spreads quickly and there are still important unknowns surrounding it.

There are no confirmed cases in Mexico.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.