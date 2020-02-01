Global  

THE FUGITIVE Season 1 - Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook

THE FUGITIVE Season 1 Trailer - TV Series (2020) - Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook With the city in a state of panic and misinformation traveling at the speed of social media, Mike's life and family hang in the balance as he becomes - The Fugitive.

Writer: Nick Santora Stars: Kiefer Sutherland, Boyd Holbrook, Tiya Sircar
