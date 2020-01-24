Global  

Trump Admin Expands List Of Countries On Travel Ban List

The Trump administration's controversial visa and travel bans have now been extended to include more countries.

According to CNN, the bans are among President Donald Trump's signature policies.

The bans now include six new countries that have been blocked from obtaining certain types of visas.

All immigrants from Myanmar, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan and Nigeria will be banned from the US.
