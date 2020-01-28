China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020.

According to Reuters, that's up by 45 from the previous day.

The figures were released by China's National Health Commission.

All the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the flu-like coronavirus outbreak.

Across China, there were 2,590 new confirmed infections on Saturday.

That brings the total accumulated number of coronavirus cases so far in China to 14,380.