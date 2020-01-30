Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304

China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304

China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020.

According to Reuters, that's up by 45 from the previous day.

The figures were released by China's National Health Commission.

All the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicenter of the flu-like coronavirus outbreak.

Across China, there were 2,590 new confirmed infections on Saturday.

That brings the total accumulated number of coronavirus cases so far in China to 14,380.

China faces mounting isolation amid increasing global travel curbs and flight suspensions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China coronavirus death toll rises to 170; confirmed cases soar to 7,711

*Beijing:* The nationwide death toll from China's novel coronavirus epidemic has jumped to 170 with...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SBSFrance 24IndiaTimesThe AgeZee NewsBBC News


'Truly mean': China slams US warning as coronavirus death toll rises

A US travel warning telling citizens to avoid China has upset the Asian nation's leaders, as the...
The Age - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleIndiaTimesSBSFrance 24BBC News



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304: https://t.co/JP0hJU4PXc #NationalHealthCommission 18 seconds ago

hippokepie

hippokepie😷 RT @AJENews: UPDATE: Hong Kong doctors and nurses vote to close China border https://t.co/ZZMM6dSJiD https://t.co/pq0lzWICDB 25 seconds ago

jaydaxjay

🦂 RT @NBCNewsWorld: Latest on coronavirus outbreak: • Death toll in China climbs to 259 • More than 11,700 confirmed cases • US declares pub… 41 seconds ago

Eyefoto

Heather A Lindquist RT @business: Coronavirus latest: --Cases in China soared to 14,380 --Death toll is now at 304, 2,110 serious cases, China said --First s… 41 seconds ago

ketan72

Ketan RT @ANI: #Coronavirus death toll in China rises to 304 with 45 new fatalities, according to the Government: AFP news agency 54 seconds ago

FloraFromDaRock

Flora Dooley-Cohen 🇨🇦 RT @680NEWS: #UPDATE: As the death toll from the #coronavirus tops 300, Chinese officials have fired six people for 'poor performance' in h… 1 minute ago

LjsMccully

Ljs Mccully RT @insidethebadge: China’s death toll from a new virus rises to 304 with more than 14,000 confirmed cases, amid warnings from the World He… 1 minute ago

mektronik

mektronik RT @russelljones25: Coronavirus live updates: China says death toll hits 304, as confirmed cases cross 14,000 https://t.co/ogvlpDyF9o daily… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China's Coronavirus death toll hits 304 [Video]China's Coronavirus death toll hits 304

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published

Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount [Video]Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week. China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday. The death toll..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.