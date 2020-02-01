Global  

Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family

Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family

Staples Center To Dismantle Large Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial, Give Items To Bryant Family

The growing makeshift memorial which has taken over Xbox Plaza outside Staples Center for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last weekend is expected to be slowly taken down beginning Sunday.
Vanessa Bryant to Receive Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial Items Left Near Staples Center

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant and their three surviving children will receive some of the items...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com Just Jared TMZ.com FOX Sports


Miles Brown & His Dad Honor Kobe & Gianna Bryant at Staples Center

Miles Brown and his dad, rapper Wildchild, are paying their respects to Kobe Bryant. The 15-year-old...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com FOX Sports USATODAY.com



