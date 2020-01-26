Global  

China's Coronavirus death toll hits 304

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020.

Recent related news from verified sources

Death toll rises to 56, over 1,970 coronavirus cases confirmed in China

*Beijing:* The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China now stands at 1,975 and the death...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •SifyCTV News


Coronavirus death toll climbs to 80 in China

Beijing [China], Jan 27 (ANI): Death toll from the deadly coronavirus rose to 80 in China with 2,744...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayDNASBSFactCheck.orgCBC.caFrance 24



Recent related videos from verified sources

China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304 [Video]China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020. According to Reuters, that's up by 45 from the previous day. The figures were released by..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount [Video]Russians Next To Be Evacuated From China As Coronavirus Fears Mount

Reuters reports Russia is going to begin pulling its citizens out of China next week. China faced mounting isolation from international travel curbs and flight suspensions on Saturday. The death toll..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

