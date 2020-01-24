Global  

One Person Being Tested For Coronavirus In New York City

One Person Being Tested For Coronavirus In New York City

One Person Being Tested For Coronavirus In New York City

One person is being tested for coronavirus in New York City after traveling from China; TV 10/55's Christina Fan reports.
Fire in New York City's Chinatown threatens museum archive in historic building -- just before Lunar New Year

At least one person and two firefighters were reportedly hurt Thursday evening in a fire that...
FOXNews.com - Published

New York City Will Welcome Your Cash With Open Arms

New York City Will Welcome Your Cash With Open ArmsRunning a physical business is always a complex undertaking. Especially in New York City, now that...
The Merkle - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mayor Bill De Blasio, Health Officials Discuss NYC's First Possible Coronavirus Case [Video]Mayor Bill De Blasio, Health Officials Discuss NYC's First Possible Coronavirus Case

Mayor Bill de Blasio and health officials held a press conference at Bellevue Hospital on Feb. 1, 2020, to discuss the first possible case of coronavirus in New York City.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 36:27Published

New York Weather: CBS2 2/1 Evening Forecast at 6PM [Video]New York Weather: CBS2 2/1 Evening Forecast at 6PM

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for February 1 at 6 p.m.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:17Published

