Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Human Rights Campaign Holds 19th Annual Gala

Human Rights Campaign Holds 19th Annual Gala

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Human Rights Campaign Holds 19th Annual Gala

Human Rights Campaign Holds 19th Annual Gala

There was a special announcement Saturday night at the Human Rights Campaign gala in Manhattan.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brooklyn Park To Be Renamed In Honor Of Gay Rights Activist

At Saturday's Human Rights Campaign gala, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the renaming of the East River...
CBS 2 - Published

New York state park to be renamed after trans pioneer Marsha P Johnson

A New York state park will be renamed to honour the trans activist Marsha P Johnson, New York...
PinkNews - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

HRC Color Ball Dinner Preview [Video]HRC Color Ball Dinner Preview

Previewing the Human Rights Campaign&apos;s Annual Color Ball Dinner

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:04Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.