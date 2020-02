Haddon Heights Woman Who Works In Epicenter Of Coronavirus Outbreak Hoping To Return Home Soon LIVE FROM THE CBS BROADCASTIN PHILADELPHIA, THIS CBS3"EYEWITNESS NEWS" ON THE "CWPHILLY."THE CORONAVIRUS HAS MADE ITTO OUR CORNER OF THE COUNTRY.RIGHT NOW, ONE CONFIRMED CASE INBOSTON.AND LATE TONIGHT, A POSSIBLECASE IN NEW YORK CITY.GOOD EVENING.I'M JOEL HOLDEN, WE'RE HEARINGFROM A WOMAN WHO WORKS IN THEEPICENTER OF THE OUTBREAK,CHANTEE LANS IS IN THE STATCENTER, YOU SPOKE WITH HER.I SPOKE WITH A AND ENGLISHTEACHER FROM NEW JERSEY AND HERPARENTS JUST WANT HER HOME SAFE:.ALLY?Reporter: FOR HAT IN HEIGHTSNEW JERSEY PARENTS, HEARING FROMTHEIR OWN DAUGHTER CURRENTLY INCHINA MEANS THE WORLD.WE WANT HER HOME, IN OURARMS, WE WANT TO BE ABLE TO HUGHER.SHE'S AN ENGLISH TEACHER AT ASCHOOL IN WUHAN, WHICH IS THEEPICENTER OF THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.I WAS LIKE TERRIFIED, THEREWERE A FEW NIGHTS I COULDN'TSLEEP, I WAS LIKE WHAT IF ITOUCH SOMETHING OR WHAT IF -- IHAVE THE VIRUS.COOK SAID SHE LEFT WUHAN FORVACATE JANUARY 4 BEFORE THEVIRAL DISEASE WAS DEEMED ANHASN'T RETURNED SINCE SHE'SABOUT 700 MILES AWAY.I JUST WANT TO GO BACK TO MYAPARTMENT.THE DEATH TOLL ROSE TO MORETHAN 300 ON SATURDAY, MORE THAN14,000 GLOBALLY INFECTED.HERE IN THE UNITED STATES, THENUMBER SITS AT EIGHT, INCLUDINGA UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTSSTUDENT CONFIRMED SATURDAY AFTERRETURNING FROM CHINA OF THESTATE DEPARTMENT WARNEDAMERICANS TO AVOID TRAVEL AFTERTHE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATIONDESIGNATED THE OUTBREAK A GLOBALPUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY.COLLEGES IN PHILADELPHIA ARETAKING EXTRA PRECAUTIONS.THE UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIADREXEL, AND TEMPLE HAVE ALLADVISED AGAINST OR RESTRICTEDTRAVEL TO CHINA FOR STUDENTS,STAFF AND FACULTY.FOR ALLY COOK, SHE HOPES TO MAKEIT HOME TO NEW JERSEY SOON.I LEAVE HERE ON TUESDAYBECAUSE OF THE TIME CHANGE ISHOULD BE GETTING BACK INTOPHILLY ON TUESDAY.WE'RE PROUD OF HER FOR WHATSHE DOES OVER THERE, TEACHING.BUT AS A PARENT, IT'S -- WE WANTTO BE ABLE TO REACH OVER ANDBRING HER HOME.THEY CAN'T WAIT FOR HER TORETURN.AMERICANS RETURNING FROM CHINAWILL BE ALLOWED INTO THE COUNTRYBUT WILL FACE SCREENING ATSELECT PORTS OF ENTRY AND BEREQUIRED TO UNDERTAKE 14 DAYS OFSELF SCREENING TO INSURE THEY DO