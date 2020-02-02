Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Griffo on privacy protection

Griffo on privacy protection

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Griffo on privacy protectionSen. Joe Griffo is looking to provide privacy protection for emergency workers.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Griffo on privacy protection

Snow showeegislation that ext trovide privacy protection for e-m-s senar first responders.

Th membhe new bail aynard their names and personal this moes would be g of blic and available regarding marcy ey go on.

But not all of the out legre of a pleasant nature.

Privacy to crime scenes, with tempers first and they would r the ntheir personal addresses, where their al adds live, not be made public.

D availablhink about this, if you have kids, and you were driviing home, leasant your kids on the bus and this person is in your driveway.

G.

And day and age, you've just ersonal e a little safer and this is just one safe way of protecting us :46 "thiprotect the public" have woman marianne driviinhon joined griffo for the press he bus ace.

She says support for rivewayislation is growing.

You've the senate nor assembly have nd thin it, yet.

Ne safe way he




You Might Like


Tweets about this

shalonstevenstv

Shalon Stevens I’m at Maynard Fire Department. Senator Joseph Griffo is discussing legislation that will provide privacy protectio… https://t.co/ANt2CtpwJk 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.