City of Chico request for information on affordable housing

Identifying real estate to be used for affordable housing - it's a "top of mind"issue for policy-makers throughout the state.

The city of chico is no exception.

Today marks what would have been the deadline for a "request for information" -the city put out a call to receive concepts for affordable housing solutions - by utilizing city or other governmental- owned land.

A more than 100 page document outlines the dozens of properties available and guidelines for submission,.

I talked with the city manager - who says there is a high interest in finding from the capital to here at home - but on this offering - little movement.

"the governor and the city of chico are seeing through the same lenses; that we need help in supplying that housing stock for our residents, especiallyl after the disaster... " the city manager says only one submission has come in.

He plans to extend the deadline -- perhaps as long as another two months, to give interested parties time to submit information packets.

To see a listing of those properties available and review the program, visit action news now.com, look under the news tab, then newslinks, and look for chico affordable housing concepts.

