Town of Hamburg worried about Governor Cuomo's plan to end casino payments

AN ERIE COUNTYLEGISLATOR... WHOREPRESENTSHAMBURG... ISPROMISING TO FIGHT APROPOSAL INGOVERNOR CUOMO'SEXECUTIVE BUDGET...THAT WOULDELIMINATE VIDEOLOTTERY TERMINALREVENUE INHAMBURG.DURING THE LASTFISCAL YEAR .

.

.

865-THOUSAND DOLLARSWAS PAID TOHAMBURG FORHOSTING A CASINO ATTHE FAIRGROUNDS.ANOTHER 288-THOUSAND DOLLARSWAS PAID TO ERIECOUNTY.THE HAMBURG TOWNSUPERVISOR SAYSWITHOUT THATMONEY... SERVICESCOULD BE CUT...EMPLOYEES LAIDOFF... AND THERECOULD EVEN BE APROPERTY TAXINCREASE OF MORETHAN NINE-PERCENT.TODAY... ERIE COUNTYLEGISLATOR JOHNGILMOUR RELEASED ASTATEMENT THATREADS..

IN PART,"CUTTING OVER $1MILLION DOLLARSFROM THE TOWN OFHAMBURG AND ERIECOUNTY ISCOMPLETELYUNACCEPTABLE IN MYOPINION, AND I WILLBE CLOCKING IN ARESOLUTIONSTRONGLY OPPOSINGTHESE EFFORTS."THE GOVERNOR'SOFFICE TOLD US THE"SALES TAX" BENEFITSOF COMMUNITIESHOSTING ARACINO....FAROUTWEIGHS ANYCOSTS WITH HAVINGIT.ON MONDAY THETOWN BOARD WILLALSO DISCU