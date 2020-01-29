Cleaning up vandalized playground in Buffalo 9 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 00:45s - Published Cleaning up vandalized playground in Buffalo Volunteers are helping a grieving family clean up, after vandals damaged a memorial park built in their daughter's name. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Cleaning up vandalized playground in Buffalo VOLUNTEERS AREHELPING A GREIVINGFAMILY CLEAN UP...AFTER VANDALSDAMAGED A MEMORIALPARK BUILT IN THEIRDAUGHTER'S NAME.THE PARK ONFERNHILL AVENUE INBUFFALO WASDAMAGED LASTWEEKEND... WITHTOYS ANDPLAYGROUNDEQUIPMENT BROKEN.TODAY 7 EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERTAYLOR EPPS... ALONGWITH OTHER STATIONEMPLOYEES... WEREAMONG THEVOLUNTEERS WHOHELPED BEGIN THEREBUILDING PROCESS.THE PLAYGROUND ISNAMED FOR RIANDAVIS.SHE WAS NEARLY TWOYEARS OLD WHEN SHEWAS HIT BY A CARWHILE PLAYING ONTHE SIDEWALK WITHFRIENDS BACK IN 20-16.THE PLAYGROUWAS BUILT SO KIDSWOULD HAVE A SAFERPLACE TO PLAY INTHEIR COMMUNITY.THE FAMILY HAS SETUP A GO FUND MEPAGE TO HELP RAISEMONEY TO REPLACEALL THE DAMAGEDEQUIPMENT.YOU CAN FIND A LINKBY CLICKING ON THESTORY ON





