Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dodge County girls fall at home to Hutchinson

Dodge County girls fall at home to Hutchinson

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Dodge County girls fall at home to HutchinsonDC couldn't climb out of an early hole.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Dodge County girls fall at home to Hutchinson

Let's take you to the ice for some local hockey as kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland joins me with the action.xx of course this is the state of hockey so what better way to start off this sports cast than to take you to the ice.

A double header of hockey action today first we take you to kasson where the dodge county girls hosted hutchinson.

Both teams coming off wins.

First period, dc down one, check this out alex hantge to britta johnson the quick pass and finish as the tigers take a two to nothing lead less than five minutes in.

Here come the wildcats... off the miss anna brauns shot slowly slides into the back of the net and dodge county is down by just one.

They're looking to answer again but a quick shot on target is saved by hutchinson's hannah ladwig.

As the tigers go on to win 3 to 2.//




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.