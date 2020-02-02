COLLEGE MBB: UE Falls To Northern Iowa:

Ue has lost 9 games in a row.

The purple aces look to end that skid as they welcome in northern iowa.

The panthers come in sitting at the top of the missouri valley standings.

1st half..

K.j.

Riley attacks and dumps it off to john hall for the la?in.

We're tied up early.

Ue still being aggressive attacking the bucket later on..

Hall hands it off to jawaun newton for the deuce.

However..

Ue trails ?4.

Aces still hanging around.

Artur labinowicz goes inside to hall who nails the step back j.

The deficit is 6 though.

Later in the half..

Noah frederking finds newton..

The sophomore hangs and hits as the shot clock winds down.

Ue still tries to chip away.

Frederking continues to find the right man..

Sam cunliffe fades fires and hits... making it a 7 point game.

But northern iowa is just too strong in this one.

Ue falls 8?68.

The aces have dropped 10 in a row.