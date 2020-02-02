Super Bowl Forecast: Rain Is Gone, Cooler And Drier Air Moves In For A Super Sunday

No more rain for South Florida as a cold front moves through the area and cooler drier air moves in.



Tweets about this MSN Weather Super Bowl forecast: Rain moves out, super weather on tap Sunday https://t.co/1D67HX5mdu 1 hour ago RocketCityNow Not only is tomorrow Super Bowl 54, it's also Groundhog Day! What do you think Phil's prediction will be for this y… https://t.co/5EEMfKC6up 2 hours ago CBS4 Miami No more rain for South Florida as a cold front moves through the area and cooler drier air moves in just in time fo… https://t.co/f1h0U1OIEE 4 hours ago Thurgood Jenkins Super Bowl Forecast: Rain Is Starting To Clear Ahead Of Super Sunday https://t.co/wG12YTsR9M via @YouTube 5 hours ago Meteorologist Justin Bradford Snow showers are tapering off but skies will stay cloudy overnight. More clouds kick off Super Bowl Sunday but we'… https://t.co/BFCSCjnk0O 6 hours ago Brent Cutburth Wow, it looks perfect! Practically zero rain in the forecast. Projected game-time temperatures: 64 degrees https://t.co/3D2gXr5T7Q 8 hours ago Newsradio 1020 KDKA WEATHER: Saturday afternoon @AccuWeather Forecast: • Cloudy the rest of the afternoon with a rain or snow shower i… https://t.co/qCVBns1yY6 9 hours ago @RUWeather #RadfordWeather Weekend Forecast: February 1-2, 2020. A mild weekend is in the making, with a few rain showers poss… https://t.co/e6pfmPQ2QH 13 hours ago