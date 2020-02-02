THS VS BROWNSBURG

North 73-70.

The braves were hoping to bring home a win for homecoming against brownsburg.

2nd qtr, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again!

Senior danote wade never gives up on this play and gets his third shot to fall.

We're tied at 10.

Next trip down for the braves, wade gets the ball in the low block and out muscles his defender for the bucket.

South trails by one.

But brownsburg has a gifted athlete in junior pierce thomas who puts this miss back with authority.

As brownsburg hands terre haute south their