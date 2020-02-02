Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > THS VS BROWNSBURG

THS VS BROWNSBURG

Video Credit: WTHI - Published < > Embed
THS VS BROWNSBURGBRAVES DROP 8 STRAIGHT
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

THS VS BROWNSBURG

North 73-70.

The braves were hoping to bring home a win for homecoming against brownsburg.

2nd qtr, if at first you don't succeed, try, try again!

Senior danote wade never gives up on this play and gets his third shot to fall.

We're tied at 10.

Next trip down for the braves, wade gets the ball in the low block and out muscles his defender for the bucket.

South trails by one.

But brownsburg has a gifted athlete in junior pierce thomas who puts this miss back with authority.

As brownsburg hands terre haute south their




You Might Like


Tweets about this

tmj_INL_schn

Lafayette S-Chain Can you recommend anyone for this job in #Brownsburg, IN? https://t.co/OkYzWrVwHg #SupplyChain 14 minutes ago

heatherk04

HEFK RT @DogsonDeploymnt: #DODBoarder needed near #Brownsburg #IN, 2/26/20-5/31/21, 2 Dogs. Maddy & Max need a place to stay while their #Airfo… 23 minutes ago

WYRZ989

WYRZ 98.9 FM Brownsburg Junior Teen Council at the @bburglibrary. Tonight 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM. New members are welcome! The Browns… https://t.co/bekCTW8zZd 43 minutes ago

tmj_INL_secure

Lafayette Security We're hiring! Read about our latest job opening here: Security Site Supervisor - https://t.co/1pJi6GkAhe #Brownsburg, IN #security 1 hour ago

StorenTaxes

Storen Financial Meet Debbi, our Business Development Manager. #FunFact Debbi co-founded the largest women’s networking organization… https://t.co/KDTag277Yg 1 hour ago

BHSPrincipals

BHS Principals Check out today's BHS-TV News! https://t.co/2mRfaCOwoF 3 hours ago

PSCGrad2015

Vienerschnitzel I'm at Brownsburg in IN https://t.co/0ieJBeAbr3 3 hours ago

DelCoPreps

Brian Beaver Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Boys Top 10 1 Bloomington South 2 Lawrence Central, Lawrence North 4 Silver… https://t.co/duiSGNn7he 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.