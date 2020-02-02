Global  

Manage your snacking during the superbowl

Manage your snacking during the superbowl

Manage your snacking during the superbowl

Cleveland Clinic doctor has tips and tricks to make sure you don't find yourself overeating.
Manage your snacking during the superbowl

This is newswatch 12 this mstomach.

Cg: susan albers, psyd/cleveland clinic "being overly hungry leaves you vulnerable for over-eating the next time that you eat.

It's the number-one trigger of binges.

Also, we tend to eat very quickly when we're overly hungry, and we lose track of when we become full."

Doctors say the first step to managing snacking behavior is to remember snacking is not a meal.

They recommend using the 'aim' approach.

'a' is for assessing your hunger ask yourself, are you very hungry?

Or just a little hungry?

'i' is for identifying what you want do you want a treat?

Or do you need a snack that's going to help increase your energy?

And 'm' is for mindfulness so sit down, savor your snack, and chew slowly to ensure you don't over eat.t when the




