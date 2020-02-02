Henrik Lundqvist records first shutout since 2017 on February 2, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 03:26s - Published Henrik Lundqvist records first shutout since 2017 Stopping all 33 shots he faced, New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist recorded his first shutout since 2017 in the Rangers' 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this