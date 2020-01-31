Police pursuing suspect after reports of shooting

Breaking news out of eugene --- where police are swarming to the fred meyer on division avenue.

Officials say they received reports of possible shots fired.... and a pursuit.

Kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren is live on the scene with the latest.

According to witnesses... this all started about an hour ago here in the parking lot next to fred meyer on division.

Everything is a bit confused at the moment... but here's what we know so far.

According to the witnesses i've spoken too... a man a woman were arguing here in the parking.

That's when a third man... a good samaritan... stepped in and tried to intervene.

That's when the first man pulled a gun and shot out the window of the good samaritan's car.

The orginal couple then got into a white sedan and took off.

What we don't know is wheter the woman got into the car voluntarily... or if she was forced in.

Mac monson; resident: we heard some loud booms and the guy i was talking to said that kind of souned like gunshots we've also been told that police are in pursuit of the white sedan.

And we're not sure if that's been resolved just yet.

What we have heard in just the past few minutes is that the police chase was last seen headed north on river road.

Reporting in santa clara...