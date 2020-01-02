Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2/1/20 SCORES

2/1/20 SCORES

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
2/1/20 SCORESClinton boys basketball, Hamilton women's ice hockey
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

2/1/20 SCORES

H shool tonight as the 15 points and it e waterville indians in a the blue devils trence matchup.

Ge.

The orange could at the half, and started duke takes home e third quarter.

About 97-88 it was a edwin llanos kicks it or high shool tond he hits from down osted the waterville indians in a oint lead.

He led his team chup.

-- clintononight.

Ne at the half, are up ted to pull awayiddle of the fourth but the two minutes to go,ing n llanos kicks it ott with the ng and he hits fr.

Goes in and out to get warriors a seven pd lays it in.

He led the with 22 point s onight.

-- the warriors werave enough to stop the dle of the fourtn thirty seconds to go hipping away.

Conton with the trick out of und off a miss.

Gonner deavens takes by his defender the rim for the and-1 he indinas with 18 tonight 67-58.

They did not have ce gh to stop the wa number two in the irty seconds to go panthers this linton with the t special forces green y and tanner deae.

Takes it all the way to the rim sweaters.

On the sh.

The warriorssays "all gave some, some women's ice hock the special forces.

Wo in the nation,ore lebury panthers sirst, afternoon in the the second, its a chase rets charity gam, hamilton's katherine ting some camo but it's stolen by jenna them it says "ts up katie hargrave rig ht to honor the spnet forces.

-- ththe panthers up 1-0.

Hout the first, ugh the head to the sery on a power play, madie e puck, hamiltot from the wing, it's ts it but it's dia by jenna lettr the rebound and one- rgrave rig ht panthers take a 2-0 d puts it in.

The panthers would have half way through score but could not on a power play, madie score an empty-netter the wing, it's minute left in dia vira is thould r the rebound -0.

Timer to scored



Recent related news from verified sources

European Tour Saudi International Scores

Feb 2 (OPTA) - Scores from the European Tour Saudi International on Sunday -12 Graeme McDowell...
Reuters India - Published

Brown scores 32, leads Celtics to 116-95 win over 76ers

Brown scores 32, leads Celtics to 116-95 win over 76ersBrown scores 32, leads Celtics to 116-95 win over 76ers
FOX Sports - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JoaoLuis6_3

João Luís Nina Pinto RT @brfootball: ⚡ @Cristiano scores in his ninth league game in a row https://t.co/bkFGG3m0pJ 4 seconds ago

yongthuq

Abubakar Lawal Gummi RT @EdmundOris: Messi scores a brace of freekicks Ronaldo scores a brace of Penaldo’s sorry Penalties. They’re levels to this football th… 7 seconds ago

mulls1986

Rich Stl RT @Frank_Cusumano: The @SaintLouisMBB moves to 17-5 on the season after a 78-73 victory. Javonte Perkins scores a career high 33 point… 9 seconds ago

PascalxPascal1

REAL PASCAL I won't be surprise if Burnley scores arsenal per what am seeing #BURARS 9 seconds ago

masonsmvp

Husky Lovvver RT @TheFootyStands: If Aguero scores first against Spurs today we’ll giveaway any Premier League football shirt of your choice! To enter Re… 10 seconds ago

Kelvint1993

Kelvin Tui RT @Football__Tweet: COMPETITION: If Steven Bergwijn scores first against Man City today, we’ll giveaway a Premier League shirt of your cho… 11 seconds ago

imtruea

True A RT @NBA: Damian Lillard (51 PTS, 9 3PM) scores 47+ for the 5th time in 6 games and becomes the 1st player in NBA history to make 6+ threes… 14 seconds ago

zenitsuxnezuko

captain of breast FC RT @brfootball: —Scores debut hat-trick —Scores Bundesliga-record seven goals in first three games —Scores with each of his first seven sho… 16 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Toulouse police use tear gas on yellow vest protesters [Video]Toulouse police use tear gas on yellow vest protesters

French riot police used tear gas to break up a protest by yellow vest demonstrators in the southwestern city of Toulouse on Saturday (February 1). Police struck protesters with batons and entered a..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:47Published

ROUNDBALL WRAP: LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL & COLLEGE SCORES AND HIGHLIGHTS - WEEK 7 [Video]ROUNDBALL WRAP: LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL & COLLEGE SCORES AND HIGHLIGHTS - WEEK 7

ROUNDBALL WRAP: LOCAL HIGH SCHOOL & COLLEGE SCORES AND HIGHLIGHTS - WEEK 7

Credit: KDRVPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.