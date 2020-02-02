princeton reitz gbb

Global  

On the girls courts..

Princeton takes on reitz atop the hill.

Picking things up in the second quarter..

Tigers cleaning up on the glass.

Cortney dove comes flying in for the putback.

Princeton thinking comeback..

Reitz has an answer though.

Jada compton goes to work in the paint getting the hoop and the harm.

Panthers add to their lead.

But hannah sisk refuses to lose..

The junior turns on the burners getting the bucket and the band aid.

Tigers chipping away.

And sisk isn't done there.

Next possession..

Getting into the paint plus the foul once more.

We're all tied at 22.

And speaking of 22..

Alysaa haynes takes it to the bucket..

She drains the shot and draws herself a foul.

Reitz up 2?23.

Princeton needs an answer..

Sisk responds... and how else?

Basket..

Foul plus one.

This one goes to ot..

Princeton wins 7?73.




