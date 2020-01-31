Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Louisville Police investigate drive-by shooting

Louisville Police investigate drive-by shooting

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Louisville Police investigate drive-by shooting

Louisville Police investigate drive-by shooting

Police responded to 107 North Street Wednesday evening where they found shell casings in the street.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Louisville Police investigate drive-by shooting

Possible... police arrested two people following a wednesday night drive-by shooting in louisville... this happened a little before 7 wednesday night on north street... five people were in the home at the time, but no one was injured... officers arrested 44 year norquita perry and 19 year old la-kevin hughes... right now, officers are searching for two more people connected to that crime... if you know anything about this shooting - please call louisville police... do




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Investigators find motive behind drive-by shooting [Video]Investigators find motive behind drive-by shooting

Louisville police investigators say they know the motive behind a recent house shooting.

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished

Louisville Shooting Arrest 1/30/20 [Video]Louisville Shooting Arrest 1/30/20

Louisville police have made an arrest in a Wednesday night shooting.

Credit: WCBIPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.