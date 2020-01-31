Louisville Police investigate drive-by shooting 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published Louisville Police investigate drive-by shooting Police responded to 107 North Street Wednesday evening where they found shell casings in the street. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Louisville Police investigate drive-by shooting Possible... police arrested two people following a wednesday night drive-by shooting in louisville... this happened a little before 7 wednesday night on north street... five people were in the home at the time, but no one was injured... officers arrested 44 year norquita perry and 19 year old la-kevin hughes... right now, officers are searching for two more people connected to that crime... if you know anything about this shooting - please call louisville police... do





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Investigators find motive behind drive-by shooting Louisville police investigators say they know the motive behind a recent house shooting. Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished 1 day ago Louisville Shooting Arrest 1/30/20 Louisville police have made an arrest in a Wednesday night shooting. Credit: WCBIPublished 2 days ago