Auburn Defeats Kentucky 75-66 in Auburn

Alabama Falls to Arkansas 82-78
Auburn Defeats Kentucky 75-66 in Auburn

Auburn lost in the regular season twice to kentucky last year before the elite 8 win.

Tonight, the tigers 75-66 win over big blue was auburn's first back to back win over kentucky in 30 years.

The game didn't go smoothly.

A combined 49 fouls tonight.

But auburn's physicality earned them their first marquee win of the season.

Pkg: "it's a great day in auburn arena."

Bruce pearl takes down big blue.

Now the teams are tied for second in the sec.

Kentucky coach john calipari short and sweet after the 75-66 loss.

But tips his hat to auburn.

"give auburn credit, good win, thanks folks."

Bruce pearl gave a lot of credit to austin wiley tonight.

The senior had 10 rebounds, 7 offensive boards.

"austin wiley had a huge impact on the game, his physical presence."

Offensively, samir doughty had a team high 23 points.

He says at this point in conference play, every game matters.

"we're trying to have a good seed going into march madness."

Doughty says the sold out crowd helped fuel the team, even though some students had been up since 3 am for game day.

"how great of a crowd we have for them to be up that morning, when we're sleeping."

Pearl says this win turned a good auburn team to a very good team.

Coach wants the team to build on that.

And wiley wants auburn fans to get use to winning.

"it shouldn't be a surprising win every time we beat teams like kentucky."

"i'm glad we didn't storm the court, auburn has dished out a lot of money this year.

When you win the iron bowl, we are running on the field now, we'll take that hit."

On cam: bruce loves to say auburn is an everything school, so no surprise he threw in a little iron bowl take.

Going back to auburn's physicality tonight.

Calipari said offensive rebounds were the difference in the game.

Next up for auburn is arkansas tuesday... who just beat alabama tonight.

Vo: jaden shackleford led the tide with 28 points tonight in the 82-78 loss.

Hazel green's kira lewis jr had 12 points.

Huntsville native john petty had 8.

Tough news for tide fans, herbert jones, one of bama's top scorers is out indefinately with a wrist injury.

The swingman had sucessful surgery sunday after injuring his wrist in the first half of the lsu game.

On cam: the next time auburn will be at home is against lsu next saturday.

Then alabama goes for the sweep febuary 12 on the plains.

Reporting in auburn, lynden blake, waay 31 sports.




