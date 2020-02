Liquor store launches delivery app ahead of Super Bowl Sunday 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:40s - Published Liquor store launches delivery app ahead of Super Bowl Sunday One local liquor store hopes its new delivery app will make things even easier on its customers. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Liquor store launches delivery app ahead of Super Bowl Sunday LIQUOR STORES ACROSSTHE METRO ARE GETTINGREADY FOR ONE OF THEIRBUSIEST DAYS OF THEYEAR.ONE LOCAL STORE TELLSUS IT'S MAKING THINGSEVEN EASIER ON ITSCUSTOMERS.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER EMMA JAMESTELLS US HOW IT BECAMETHE FIRST STORE IN THEMETRO TO START DOINGDELIVERIES.THE SHELVES ARESTOCKED AND WORKERSAT MIKE'S WINE ANDSPIRITS AREN'T MESSINGAROUND.ANDY DOOHAN, MANAGER,MIKE'S WINE & SPIRITS"I anticipate it to be reallybusy, you know we've got thestaff."MANAGER ANDY DOOHANIS EXPECTING HIS STORETO BE A BIT CRAZYSUNDAY.BUT HE HOEPS THEBUSINESS'S NEWESTSALES TOOL WILL HELP.JUST IN TIME FOR THESUPER BOWL - IT'SLAUNCHING ITS DELIVERYAPP.ANDY DOOHAN, MANAGER,MIKE'S WINE & SPIRITS"I was personally shocked thatwe hadn't had something likethis in the city before so whenwe knew the opportunity wasthere we wanted to jump allover it."IN 2018 - THE CITYCOUNCIL UNANIMOUSLYAPPROVED A CHANGE TOTHE LAW - ALLOWINGALCOHOL DELIVERYWITHIN CITY LIMITS.DOOHAN SAYS MIKE'S HASBEEN WORKING ON ITSAPP THE LAST FEWMONTHS AND IT'S GOT ALLTHE KINKS WORKED OUT.THE APP SHOWS THEBEER, WINE AND LIQUORTHE STORE HAS IN STOCK.YOU SIMPLY SELECT WHATYOU WANT AND CHECKOUT.THE SAME RULES APPLY IFYOU WERE TO BUY IT INTHE STORE.ANDY DOOHAN, MANAGER,MIKE'S WINE & SPIRITS"We still do card at the door,we cannot sell to you if you'reintoxicated."WHEN THE ORDER COMESTHROUGH - WORKERSGRAB WHAT YOU PICKEDAND HEAD OUT THE DOOR.THEY HAVE A SPECIFICSERVICE AREA THEYDELIVER TO.ONE CUSTOMER PUT IN ANORDER TONIGHT.HE TELLS US HE PLANS TODO IT OFTEN.KYLE MEAGHER, USED MIKE'SAPP"I've been to a couple othercities that have it, and it waslike years ago, like Chicagoand yeah it was really handyso it's good to have it here inKansas City."DOOHAN SAYS IF THE APPDOESN'T HAVE WHAT YOUWANT - CALL UP THESTORE AND THEY'LL ADD ITON.THE ONE THING THEYCAN'T DELIVER ARE KEGS.SO IF YOU WANT ONE -YOU'LL N





You Might Like

Tweets about this JustMePammy RT @41actionnews: Liquor store launches delivery app ahead of Super Bowl Sunday Story by @Emma_JamesTV 📷: @navasphoto https://t.co/NjUzc… 5 hours ago 41 Action News Liquor store launches delivery app ahead of Super Bowl Sunday Story by @Emma_JamesTV 📷: @navasphoto https://t.co/NjUzcDTcVY 6 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Ordering Super Bowl snacks Consumer investigator Cat Reid tried out different food delivery apps to see which will deliver best for Super Bowl LIV. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:50Published 2 days ago Digital Trends Live - 1.27.20 | Behind The Scenes At Super Bowl LIV + Motorola Razr Bumps On the show today: Kobe Bryant's tragic loss reaches well beyond the court into tech, from investments in Fortnite, Alibaba and more; Security concerns over the Iowa Caucus app continue to mount;.. Credit: Digital TrendsPublished 6 days ago