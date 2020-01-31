In_Related_News RT @glennkirschner2: Isn’t it swell that Sen. Lamar Alexander says he doesn’t need to see the evidence. He tells us that he was convinced t… 4 seconds ago

Grand New Decade Moff 🦄 @KevinMKruse If you reach the bottom, can you look around for a copy of the Constitution? Lamar Alexander needs a r… https://t.co/IAwl1nhzO6 5 seconds ago

Jeff Martin @cherry_blanche1 @indivisibletx24 @JohnCornyn @WSJ @NRA A large percentage of this country does not realize extorti… https://t.co/GxQCVQQgka 53 seconds ago

😀😀😀 Quid Pro Quo 😎😎😎 RT @BillKristol: Lamar Alexander: Trump’s misbehavior “undermines the principle of equal justice under the law.” But it’s up to the America… 54 seconds ago

lcincos RT @LOLBeReasonable: @BillKristol In other words, "I, Lamar Alexander, support undermining the principle of equal justice under the law." 54 seconds ago

Geraldine Planchart RT @MeetThePress: EXCLUSIVE: @SenAlexander says he thinks what the president did “was improper.” #MTP Sen. Alexander: “The only question… 56 seconds ago

GreenLily RT @AnneNC: 3/3 Take back OUR country. #VoteThemOut2020 - starting with #MoscowMitch #LapdogLindsey: Oklahoma: Jim Inhofe South Carolina: L… 2 minutes ago