Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sen. Lamar Alexander

Sen. Lamar Alexander

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Sen. Lamar Alexander

Sen. Lamar Alexander

Sen.

Lamar Alexander arrives for impeachment hearing after announcing he would vote against calling witnesses.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Sen. Lamar Alexander Says He's A No For Impeachment Trial Witness Vote

Sen. Lamar Alexander Says He's A No For Impeachment Trial Witness VoteWatch VideoSen. Lamar Alexander says he will vote against introducing new witnesses or documents in...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •euronewsSeattle Times


Lamar Alexander Called Out For Refusing Witnesses While Admitting House Dems Proved Trump’s Quid Pro Quo: ‘HISTORIC Coward’

Tennessee Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander was ruthlessly ridiculed for his decision to reject witness...
Mediaite - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

In_Related_News

In_Related_News RT @glennkirschner2: Isn’t it swell that Sen. Lamar Alexander says he doesn’t need to see the evidence. He tells us that he was convinced t… 4 seconds ago

GrandMoffJoseph

Grand New Decade Moff 🦄 @KevinMKruse If you reach the bottom, can you look around for a copy of the Constitution? Lamar Alexander needs a r… https://t.co/IAwl1nhzO6 5 seconds ago

martinzone2000

Jeff Martin @cherry_blanche1 @indivisibletx24 @JohnCornyn @WSJ @NRA A large percentage of this country does not realize extorti… https://t.co/GxQCVQQgka 53 seconds ago

elliasajadi

😀😀😀 Quid Pro Quo 😎😎😎 RT @BillKristol: Lamar Alexander: Trump’s misbehavior “undermines the principle of equal justice under the law.” But it’s up to the America… 54 seconds ago

lexicaldrrift

lcincos RT @LOLBeReasonable: @BillKristol In other words, "I, Lamar Alexander, support undermining the principle of equal justice under the law." 54 seconds ago

Gyggy

Geraldine Planchart RT @MeetThePress: EXCLUSIVE: @SenAlexander says he thinks what the president did “was improper.” #MTP Sen. Alexander: “The only question… 56 seconds ago

LilyGreenLily

GreenLily RT @AnneNC: 3/3 Take back OUR country. #VoteThemOut2020 - starting with #MoscowMitch #LapdogLindsey: Oklahoma: Jim Inhofe South Carolina: L… 2 minutes ago

ChealanderCarol

Carol Chealander RT @runyan50: @realDonaldTrump Wrong. Even Lamar Alexander said you are guilty of extortion and obstruction. He said there were mountains… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:16Published

Collins And Murkowski Get Cover In Impeachment Vote [Video]Collins And Murkowski Get Cover In Impeachment Vote

Republican senators are poised to block any witnesses from testifying in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial. The vote to block witnesses is scheduled for Friday. On Thursday night Sen. Lamar..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.