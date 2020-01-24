10 at "6"-o'clock.

New for you at "5"... "a local gas station operator" has "pleaded guilty" to tax evasion.

"federal prosecutors say"..

Azam-beer khai-ra did "not" pay "194"-thousand-dollars in federal employment taxes.

They say..

He paid employees "in cash", provided false information about his employees to his accountant, and filed false "i-r-s" forms. "court documents say"..

"the tax evasion" happened between april 20-16 and january 20-19.

Under a plea agreement..

He will pay back "the lost tax money" to the government.

He also faces a "250"-thousand-dollar fine ..

U to "5"-years in prison ..

And supervised