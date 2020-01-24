Global  

Local gas station operator enters guilty plea to tax evasion

New for you at "5"... "a local gas station operator" has "pleaded guilty" to tax evasion.

"federal prosecutors say"..

Azam-beer khai-ra did "not" pay "194"-thousand-dollars in federal employment taxes.

They say..

He paid employees "in cash", provided false information about his employees to his accountant, and filed false "i-r-s" forms. "court documents say"..

"the tax evasion" happened between april 20-16 and january 20-19.

Under a plea agreement..

He will pay back "the lost tax money" to the government.

He also faces a "250"-thousand-dollar fine ..

U to "5"-years in prison ..

And supervised




