Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Hamilton Heights beats McCallie

Hamilton Heights beats McCallie

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Hamilton Heights beats McCallieHamilton Heights beats McCallie
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Hamilton Heights beats McCallie

Have traveled the country and found only two teams strong enough to stop their dominating offense.

It was no different tonight as the 12th ranked hawks head just over the ridge to play mccallie in the blue tornado's annual dr. pepper classic.

The hawks being led by florida commit samson ruzhentsev .

No shortage of highlights for the 6-6 forward.

A slam and thank ya man gives the hawks and early 10-9 lead.

=== drew williams keeps the scoring going with a couldn't be more perfect three.

Hawks lead mccallie by 5.

=== blue tornado with some three point threats of their own.

Wilson rankin nails one to cut the hawks lead to 2.

=== felix okpara answers with a long two for the hawks.

Mccallie keeping close for the first half.

However, hamilton heights is ranked for a reason.

The hawks with a dominating 67-52 win.

The vols




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.