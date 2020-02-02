Hamilton Heights beats McCallie

Have traveled the country and found only two teams strong enough to stop their dominating offense.

It was no different tonight as the 12th ranked hawks head just over the ridge to play mccallie in the blue tornado's annual dr. pepper classic.

The hawks being led by florida commit samson ruzhentsev .

No shortage of highlights for the 6-6 forward.

A slam and thank ya man gives the hawks and early 10-9 lead.

=== drew williams keeps the scoring going with a couldn't be more perfect three.

Hawks lead mccallie by 5.

=== blue tornado with some three point threats of their own.

Wilson rankin nails one to cut the hawks lead to 2.

=== felix okpara answers with a long two for the hawks.

Mccallie keeping close for the first half.

However, hamilton heights is ranked for a reason.

The hawks with a dominating 67-52 win.

