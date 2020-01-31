Super Bowl sports betting

Global  

Super Bowl sports bettingThis is the first year New Yorkers can bet on the big Super Bowl game.
I'm jay gray in miami..

Now back to you.

This is the first year new yorkers can legally bet on the super bowl.

And the first year you can watch in the new turning stone lounge.

The casino is preparing for crowds...by bringing in extra betting kiosks.... having their staff work extra hours and hosting "in game" wagering.

It is expected to be standing room only by kickoff.

Everyone here locally has picked it up pretty quick.

You know, there's a little bit of a learning curve right at the beginning.

You're helping people learn how to properly bet, have their numbers ready but people are like old proros we g wildly bets now, we're all ready we're like a well working machine."

You can bet on what the game's first score will be, will the game go into overtime, and the final score.

