D.K. Metcalf and AJ Brown thank hometown fans

Kicksoff tomorrow and former mississippi state bulldog chris jones will be a key component for the kansas city chiefs against the san fransisco 49ers.

But two other mississippi natives and former ole miss rebels also made it deep into the post season before their run for a superbowl berth ended.

I caught up with d.k.

Metcalf and aj brown who break down how they carried mississippi with them throughout their rookie season..

((nats)) "miraculous catch by dk metcalf."

"that's the rookie aj brown, he's still going.

Brown's on the wheels."

Two ole miss rebels turned nfl stars...but the brotherhood between these two started years ago.

"me and d.k.

Relationship goes back a while.

We actually lived together for a while."

This season both former rebels made a splash in the nfl.

((nats)) d.k.

Metcalf averaged 15.5 yards per reception and became one of russel wilson's favorite targets in his rookie season... ((nats)) and he did it all with his home town in mind..

((sot)) "just tell me reflecting on your rookie year, how do you feel about it?

It's just a blessing man being here in the position that i am.

Just making oxford proud making mississippi proud."

And with the titians aj brown avegraged 20.2 yards per reception for 1,051 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Becoming one of the most dangerous rookies in 2019.

((nats)) making him a contender for rookie of the year... ((nats)) ((sot)) "just coming from a small place, a small area i would say it kind of humbles you.

It makes you appreciate the little things coming from small beginnings."

But even with the fame of being two of the top players in the nfl today they thank all of their fans here at home for their success..

((sot)) "the person i am now, the person i am just being from oxford a lot of things have happened to me but i just thank yall for being by my side and believing in me.

Just like they said it just the beginning and we about to go accomplish big things.

I thank yall and i love yall."

In college