Love roses? How about bacon? Here's a (local) Valentine's Day idea

The afternoon.

Many people give "roses" and "candy" "for valentine's day".

But what about this..

"bacon roses"!

"red room cakery" and "little bear coffee company" ar teaming-up for this unique treat.

You can buy "single roses", "a half dozen", or "even a who dozen".

"both locations" will have them "for sale" on feburary 13t and 14th.

They're donating "some of the proceeds" "to the terre haute humane society".