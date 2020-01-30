Global  

Residents at local care facility take part in flag football game

New for you now at "5" ... "a local care facility"..

Has " special twist" on the super bowl again this year!

"signature healthcare" in terre haute..

Had a game "of flag football this afternoon".

It's a fun activity that gets residents and staff excited.

This year's teams were "north" and "south".

"players" attached flags to their wheel-chairs.

They brought different skill levels to the game..

But it looks like everyone had a good time.

We talked "with a resident' who acted as referee for the game!

///// ///// usually after about two or three minutes, it gets a little rougher ..

So i gotta clam 'em down.

////// this was the 2nd year "for the flag football game" "at signature health-care" ahead of




