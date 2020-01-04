Fundraiser checks go out to Boonville fire victims

Fundraiser for the boonville fire victims is closed, and organizers started handing out checks this morning.

And some of the entrepreneurs whose business were destroyed....are back up and running.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports.

Stand up the fire that ravaged boonville's main street.

Reinvigorated this already close community, and people not affected by this fire, both in boonville & far beyond, really stepped up to help those who were.

Pkg the boonville fire victims fundraiser with a $10,000 goal, closed at about $72,000.

Nicole pitt, of the what's happening in boonville ny facebook group, had the fulfilling task of helping give the roughly $3000 checks to the recipients today 8:12 "i thought we were done with the emotions of this, but the emotions just came back.

People were coming back, they're just so grateful" 8:24 "we were hugging and crying" $3000 per household or business owner or building owner, regardless of how many people lived or worked there.

9:04 "a lot of these reisdents ....are looking for apartments or have just gotten into an apartment and they need a security deposit.

They need a refrigerator, they need food, they need toiletries" in an extraordinary act of selflessness and generosity, some victims donated their fundraising checks.

8:28 "the davis psychology group has said they were so blessed already, they wanted us to take their check and divide it up against the other 23 people and we also had another building owner come in this morning, erica byrne is her namame, and she said she's gonna be taking her check and donating it to the fire department" 12:13 "if we don't work, we don't get paid, so, it was scary for us.

Never felt that feeling before, not being able to come to work and make my living" coming up new at six, two businesses destroyed in the fire re-opened and started taking clients just this week..together, in the same spot.