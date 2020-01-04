Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fundraiser checks go out to Boonville fire victims

Fundraiser checks go out to Boonville fire victims

Video Credit: WKTV - Published < > Embed
Fundraiser checks go out to Boonville fire victimsFundraiser checks go out to Boonville fire victims
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Fundraiser checks go out to Boonville fire victims

Fundraiser for the boonville fire victims is closed, and organizers started handing out checks this morning.

And some of the entrepreneurs whose business were destroyed....are back up and running.

Newschannel 2's joleen ferris reports.

Stand up the fire that ravaged boonville's main street.

Reinvigorated this already close community, and people not affected by this fire, both in boonville &amp; far beyond, really stepped up to help those who were.

Pkg the boonville fire victims fundraiser with a $10,000 goal, closed at about $72,000.

Nicole pitt, of the what's happening in boonville ny facebook group, had the fulfilling task of helping give the roughly $3000 checks to the recipients today 8:12 "i thought we were done with the emotions of this, but the emotions just came back.

People were coming back, they're just so grateful" 8:24 "we were hugging and crying" $3000 per household or business owner or building owner, regardless of how many people lived or worked there.

9:04 "a lot of these reisdents ....are looking for apartments or have just gotten into an apartment and they need a security deposit.

They need a refrigerator, they need food, they need toiletries" in an extraordinary act of selflessness and generosity, some victims donated their fundraising checks.

8:28 "the davis psychology group has said they were so blessed already, they wanted us to take their check and divide it up against the other 23 people and we also had another building owner come in this morning, erica byrne is her namame, and she said she's gonna be taking her check and donating it to the fire department" 12:13 "if we don't work, we don't get paid, so, it was scary for us.

Never felt that feeling before, not being able to come to work and make my living" coming up new at six, two businesses destroyed in the fire re-opened and started taking clients just this week..together, in the same spot.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fundraiser Aims To Help Mpls. High Rise Fire Victims [Video]Fundraiser Aims To Help Mpls. High Rise Fire Victims

Marielle Mohs shows us how you can help in an even bigger way this weekend (1:49). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 27, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:49Published

Chinatown Community Members Hold Fundraiser For Victims Of South Philly Row Home Explosion, Fire [Video]Chinatown Community Members Hold Fundraiser For Victims Of South Philly Row Home Explosion, Fire

Organizers say they'll give all of the donated money to the councilmember of the affected district to distribute to victims.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.