Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:37s - Published < > Embed
Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game HighlightsWatch the Game Highlights from Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers, 02/01/2020
Oilers' Kassian says revenge best served in standings against Tkachuk's Flames

Edmonton Oilers winger Zack Kassian, fresh off a two-game suspension for pummelling Calgary's Matthew...
CBC.ca - Published

Monahan scores shootout winner, Flames edge rival Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Sean Monahan scored the shootout winner and the Calgary Flames snapped a...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports



kannibal25

Terry Thomas RT @OilersAdam: THE EDMONTON OILERS DISMANTLE THE CALGARY FLAMES IN ONE OF THE GREATEST GAMES IN DECADES! 2 minutes ago

LvTabn

Tabnlv 💛🖤💛🖤 RT @SONTHighlights: Nothing better than a goalie fight!! Battle of Alberta ladies and gentlemen between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oil… 2 minutes ago

jtwashin

New Year, Same Jason RT @4thLineG00N: 🚨 GOALIE FIGHT! 🚨 Mike Smith (Edmonton Oilers) Vs Cam Talbot (Calgary Flames) - 2/1/20 #BattleOfAlberta https://t.co/Xoy7I… 11 minutes ago

smckenna25

Shaine McKenna RT @hockeyfights: Mike Smith vs Cam Talbot from the Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames game on Feb 1, 2020 https://t.co/pDDG8wM1pR 25 minutes ago

AllesHockey

Eishockey Schweiz RT @SwissHockeyNews: ✅ FINAL SCORE | NHL, Regular Season: ▪ #EDM @ #CGY 8-3 📋 EDM: Gaëtan Haas (11:15 TOI, +1) with 1G, 1A, 3 shots on goal… 48 minutes ago

KennytheCloser

Dan McLennan RT @Rob_Tychkowski: All***breaks loose in Calgary. The post game quotes are in: https://t.co/mP96E5dhT3 51 minutes ago

martyweilwapost

Martin Weil We in the U.S. often know little about Canada. Even if we’re in the same league. (NHL) for example did we know that… https://t.co/MBpPeQdMoK 53 minutes ago

rwj091301

Ryan Jones @BleacherReport @Sportsnet For those wondering why they are fighting, this game was between 2 rivals, the Calgary F… https://t.co/yoAkxqtKf5 56 minutes ago


Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights [Video]Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Edmonton Oilers vs. St. Louis Blues, 01/31/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:36Published

NHL Highlights | Flames @ Oilers 1/29/20 [Video]NHL Highlights | Flames @ Oilers 1/29/20

Extended highlights of the Calgary Flames at the Edmonton Oilers

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:45Published

