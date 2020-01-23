Global  

Democratic primary candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at Phoenix rally

Democratic primary candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at Phoenix rallyDemocratic primary candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at Phoenix rally
Tweets about this

TroyRiser

Troy Riser "Kill it." --Democratic presidential primary candidate Michael Bloomberg, upon learning an employee was pregnant.… https://t.co/8taIGT7UU2 13 hours ago

KidsAndWomen123

England Via USA* We remind Democratic U.S. Presidential primary 2020 political candidate NY billionaire Michael Bloomberg,to please… https://t.co/CGPucIxW87 15 hours ago

CharlyNorton

Charly Norton RT @DavidEggert00: Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will return to Michigan on Tuesday to campaign in Detroit ahead of t… 2 days ago

DavidEggert00

David Eggert Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will return to Michigan on Tuesday to campaign in Detroit ahead of the March 10 primary 2 days ago

KidsAndWomen123

England Via USA* America knows Democratic U.S. Primary political candidate Democrat NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg was unhappy with all… https://t.co/bcygKwe8ac 2 days ago

AM560TheAnswer

AM 560 The Answer RT @illinoissbe: The objection to Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's candidacy has been withdrawn. He will be on the Mar… 3 days ago

newscentermaine

NEWS CENTER Maine Maine Secretary of State says the Bloomberg campaign sent voters information suggesting that any voter may particip… https://t.co/v8L72wtCop 4 days ago

RodtheBodG

Rodney Gutierres RT @abc15: #BREAKING: Democratic primary candidate Michael Bloomberg is expected to visit Phoenix on Saturday. STORY: https://t.co/Hdo0LHcU… 4 days ago


Joe Lieberman gives 'high marks' to Trump's Iran policy [Video]Joe Lieberman gives 'high marks' to Trump's Iran policy

Former Democratic vice presidential nominee Joe Lieberman tells Larry why he gives "high marks" to Donald Trump's Iran policy. Plus, his take on the Senate impeachment trial and the 2020 Democratic..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 25:06Published

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Endorses Mike Bloomberg In Democratic Primary [Video]San Francisco Mayor London Breed Endorses Mike Bloomberg In Democratic Primary

San Francisco Mayor London Breed made a surprise endorsement in the 2020 Democratic primary, backing former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg for the nomination. (1/23/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:21Published

