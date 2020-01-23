Democratic primary candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at Phoenix rally

Troy Riser "Kill it." --Democratic presidential primary candidate Michael Bloomberg, upon learning an employee was pregnant.… https://t.co/8taIGT7UU2 13 hours ago

England Via USA* We remind Democratic U.S. Presidential primary 2020 political candidate NY billionaire Michael Bloomberg,to please… https://t.co/CGPucIxW87 15 hours ago

Charly Norton RT @DavidEggert00: Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will return to Michigan on Tuesday to campaign in Detroit ahead of t… 2 days ago

David Eggert Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg will return to Michigan on Tuesday to campaign in Detroit ahead of the March 10 primary 2 days ago

England Via USA* America knows Democratic U.S. Primary political candidate Democrat NY Mayor Michael Bloomberg was unhappy with all… https://t.co/bcygKwe8ac 2 days ago

AM 560 The Answer RT @illinoissbe: The objection to Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg's candidacy has been withdrawn. He will be on the Mar… 3 days ago

NEWS CENTER Maine Maine Secretary of State says the Bloomberg campaign sent voters information suggesting that any voter may particip… https://t.co/v8L72wtCop 4 days ago