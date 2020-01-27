Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial Continues To Grow Outside Staples Center now < > Embed Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:26s - Published Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial Continues To Grow Outside Staples Center The growing makeshift memorial which has taken over Xbox Plaza outside Staples Center for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last weekend is expected to be slowly taken down beginning Sunday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this