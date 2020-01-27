Global  

Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial Continues To Grow Outside Staples Center

The growing makeshift memorial which has taken over Xbox Plaza outside Staples Center for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his teen daughter Gianna and the seven others who lost their lives in a helicopter crash last weekend is expected to be slowly taken down beginning Sunday.
Vanessa Bryant to Receive Kobe Bryant Fan Memorial Items Left Near Staples Center

Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa Bryant and their three surviving children will receive some of the items...
Kobe Bryant Fan Shares Touching Moment With Florist While Mourning the Lakers Star

Shortly after news broke of Kobe Bryant's death, fans rushed to the Los Angeles Staples Center to pay...
'Incredible Person In Every Way': Mamba Basketball Coach Christina Mauser Remembered At Candlelight Vigil [Video]'Incredible Person In Every Way': Mamba Basketball Coach Christina Mauser Remembered At Candlelight Vigil

The community joined at the Huntington Beach Pier as the sun was setting at 6 p.m. "to share memories and grieve together," according to a Facebook event page.

New Kobe Bryant Memorial Encompasses His Achievements On And Off The Court [Video]New Kobe Bryant Memorial Encompasses His Achievements On And Off The Court

Artist Levi Ponce's Kobe Bryant mural in Hancock Park highlights his family life and achievements outside of basketball.

