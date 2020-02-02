Southern Oregon basketball completes weekend sweep

Has been on a women's team the s-o-u women's team has been on a run recently.

The raiders have won 9 of their last 11 games with a chance to make it 10 of 12 tonight to wrap up a weekend sweep.

Northwest university in town after edgeing out oregon tech last night.

Coming off an 81-79 win last night, the raiders are rolling.

===== middle of the third quarter.

Danasia allison drives hard to basket and slices between defenders for the lay in.

Go ahead and flex on 'em.

Raiders lead 34-26.

===== she's not done yet.

Pass tipped and then corralled by allison.

Pass tipped and then corralled by allison.

She takes off down the court.

Two on one and allison dishes to izzy who finishes the fastbreak with a lay up.

40-28 s-o-u headed to the fourth.

===== start of the fourth quarter.

Delaney sparling kicks it out to syd'nee fryer and she drains the triple.

Can't give her any shooting space because she'll make you pay.

(hard final) fryer finishes with 11 points and 18 rebounds.

Raiders win 59-42.

Men's game right after.

They're seven and one in ashland this season.

===== but don't tell northwest that.

Hussayn ford pulls up from the corner and makes a nice long-range bucket.

Not as nice as his hair... but a nice shot nonetheless.

Eagles lead by four.

Eagles lead by four.

===== now aaron borich wants in on the three-point party.

Pull up jumper in transition.

Buckets.

S-o-u leads by 10 with 90 seconds left in the half.

===== second half in bound play.

And oh my teron bradford.

Get up!

This guy's face pretty much sums it up.

Wow.

===== northwest would get a big dunk of their own on the very next play.

(hard final) but rocky and the raiders get the last laugh.

They hold off the eagles, 70