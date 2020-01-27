Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote

Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:35s - Published < > Embed
Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote

Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote

Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden held rallies in Iowa on Saturday (February 1st) as they attempt to drum up support ahead of the caucus on Monday (February 3rd).

Warren spoke to supporters in Cedar Rapids while Biden held a similar event in Waterloo.

The Iowa caucus is the first contest between the Democratic candidates vying to take on US President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

2020 Dems dash across Iowa in final weekend [Video]2020 Dems dash across Iowa in final weekend

Democratic presidential candidates dashed across Iowa on Saturday for rallies and speeches with just two days to go before the rural state kicks off the nominating process. Colette Luke reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:29Published

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus [Video]Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus

Bernie Sanders Holds Lead Over Joe Biden Heading Into Iowa Caucus Sanders has a nine-point lead over Biden a week before the Iowa Caucus, according to a survey conducted by Iowa's Emerson College. 30%..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.