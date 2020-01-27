Democrat hopefuls Warren and Biden hold rallies in Iowa ahead of key vote

Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden held rallies in Iowa on Saturday (February 1st) as they attempt to drum up support ahead of the caucus on Monday (February 3rd).

Warren spoke to supporters in Cedar Rapids while Biden held a similar event in Waterloo.

The Iowa caucus is the first contest between the Democratic candidates vying to take on US President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.