Palestinians in Gaza react with fury to Trump's 'deal of a century'

Hundreds of Palestinians poured into the streets of Gaza on Saturday (February 1st) in protest at US President Donald Trump's Middle-East peace plan which he dubbed "the deal of the century." The demonstration in Jabalia, organised by The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, saw many burn and deface images of Trump and of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

SOUNDBITE 1: (Arabic) Nabil Diab, protest organiser: "The danger that threatens the Palestinian national cause is related to the content of this suspicious deal And it is required to enhance the national steadfastness of our people in order to confront this deal, Today, during this permanent danger, and alongside the popular and mass crowd, all political forces must immediately leave the square of division." SOUNDBITE 2 (Arabic) no name given, protester: "The 'deal of the century' is fundamentally void and unrecognized without argument.

The deal of the century does not represent us, nor Trump represents us, nor does Netanyahu.

We must be united nationally, Fatah and Hamas in order to challenge the 'deal of the century'."