Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Palestinians in Gaza react with fury to Trump's "deal of a century"

Palestinians in Gaza react with fury to Trump's "deal of a century"

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:57s - Published < > Embed
Palestinians in Gaza react with fury to Trump's 'deal of a century'

Palestinians in Gaza react with fury to Trump's "deal of a century"

Hundreds of Palestinians poured into the streets of Gaza on Saturday (February 1st) in protest at US President Donald Trump's Middle-East peace plan which he dubbed "the deal of the century.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Palestinians in Gaza react with fury to Trump's "deal of a century"

Hundreds of Palestinians poured into the streets of Gaza on Saturday (February 1st) in protest at US President Donald Trump's Middle-East peace plan which he dubbed "the deal of the century." The demonstration in Jabalia, organised by The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, saw many burn and deface images of Trump and of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

SOUNDBITE 1: (Arabic) Nabil Diab, protest organiser: "The danger that threatens the Palestinian national cause is related to the content of this suspicious deal And it is required to enhance the national steadfastness of our people in order to confront this deal, Today, during this permanent danger, and alongside the popular and mass crowd, all political forces must immediately leave the square of division." SOUNDBITE 2 (Arabic) no name given, protester: "The 'deal of the century' is fundamentally void and unrecognized without argument.

The deal of the century does not represent us, nor Trump represents us, nor does Netanyahu.

We must be united nationally, Fatah and Hamas in order to challenge the 'deal of the century'."



Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to unveil his West Asia peace plan

In Gaza, thousands of Palestinians protest against the proposal; Netanyahu calls it ‘deal of the...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank [Video]Trump's Middle East plan: Protests in occupied West Bank

Palestinians protest against Trump's plan, which proposes to annex areas in occupied West Bank, including Jordan Valley.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:08Published

Trump's peace plan has 'elements of apartheid' [Video]Trump's peace plan has 'elements of apartheid'

A top Palestinian official has told Sky News that Donald Trump's plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians is a clear endorsement by the White House for the creation of an apartheid system...

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.