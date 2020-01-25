Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daniel Radcliffe's wig in Escape from Pretoria inspired by Bradley Cooper

Daniel Radcliffe's wig in Escape from Pretoria inspired by Bradley Cooper

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Daniel Radcliffe's wig in Escape from Pretoria inspired by Bradley Cooper

Daniel Radcliffe's wig in Escape from Pretoria inspired by Bradley Cooper

Daniel Radcliffe named the wig he wears in 'Escape from Pretoria' after Bradley Cooper's character in 'A Star Is Born'.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Daniel Radcliffe's named wig in Escape from Pretoria after Bradley Cooper


ContactMusic - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marek_Steven

Marek Steven RT @BANGShowbiz: Daniel Radcliffe's wig in Escape from Pretoria inspired by Bradley Cooper #DanielRadcliffe #BradleyCooper #EscapefromPret… 15 hours ago

HEKsROCKS101091

Hannah Klitsberg Daniel Radcliffe's named wig in Escape from Pretoria after Bradley Cooper - Female First The “Jackson” https://t.co/RFqjsekDrC 1 day ago

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Daniel Radcliffe's named wig in Escape from Pretoria after Bradley Cooper - Daniel Radcliffe named the wig he wears… https://t.co/bpKN1tpvdu 1 day ago

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Daniel Radcliffe's wig in Escape from Pretoria inspired by Bradley Cooper #DanielRadcliffe #BradleyCooper… https://t.co/jJ8AZf4jEm 2 days ago

DeadWood2012

Dead Wood film RT @SignatureEntUK: A stirring salute to the human spirit. Proud to Premiere #ESCAPEFROMPRETORIA at @glasgowfilmfest next month. Don't mi… 2 days ago

medicinehelp

Charles Myrick -CEO ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA Trailer 2 (2020) Daniel Radcliffe, Thriller Movie HD https://t.co/Wfm3YaDEmv https://t.co/cVfXiBxz5p 3 days ago

thatKholofelo

K. Daniel Radcliffe stars in 'Escape from Pretoria'. Breaking Out March 6th 2020. https://t.co/FqNrrYAdgB 3 days ago

GlasgowsVoice

Talking Glasgow RT @SA_Film: 📣JUST ANNOUNCED!📣 New Daniel Radcliffe feature Escape from Pretoria, which was filmed around Adelaide in 2019, will have its U… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Irina Shayk: Life as a single mum is hard [Video]Irina Shayk: Life as a single mum is hard

Irina Shayk says it's "hard to find balance" as a single mother, since splitting from her ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper last year.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:02Published

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and More on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam [Video]Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and More on the Oscars 2019 Audience Cam

Join the audience live at the Oscars 2019! Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga and More meet during a break in the awards show. Watch more backstage moments from Oscars 2019 on Oscar.com and in the ABC app!

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:07Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.