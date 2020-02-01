Global  

Budget 2020 Startups up to Rs 100 crore turnover can enjoy 10year tax exemption FM Sitharaman

sbajpai2811

[email protected] [email protected]👧 The Finance Minister #NirmalaSitharaman also proposed a 100% deduction of profits for startups with turnover upto R… https://t.co/Mcc1JvAsfZ 6 minutes ago

Keshavamrao

Keshav M Rao RT @OpIndia_com: The finance minister also proposed a 100% deduction of profits for startups with turnover upto Rs 25 crore for three conse… 55 minutes ago

_amitm

Amit Mehra, CFA Union Budget 2020 recommends a five-year tax holiday on Esops, a 10-year tax exemption for startups with under-Rs 1… https://t.co/Wn2yaOYEvk 58 minutes ago

MSInSociety

Maharashtra State Innovation Society RT @startupindia: To extend benefit of Tax Exemption under 80-IAC, Income Tax Act to a larger pool of startups, Budget 2020-21 announces in… 3 hours ago

GrantThorntonIN

Grant Thornton in India #GTonBudget | @VikasVasal is optimistic about the govt's move to increase the #turnover threshold for eligible… https://t.co/Rkm6zL0LOp 4 hours ago

vijaybabu151

vijaybabu kaki RT @anilarch: Union Budget allocates Rs 1055 crore for @DIPPGOI Fund of Funds for FY 2020-2021. This will provide huge impetus to funding s… 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Already given boost to real estate sector before Budget 2020 FM Sitharaman [Video]Already given boost to real estate sector before Budget 2020 FM Sitharaman

Already given boost to real estate sector before Budget 2020 FM Sitharaman

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:09Published

Budget 2020: Here are things that got cheaper & dearer [Video]Budget 2020: Here are things that got cheaper & dearer

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020, bringing major relief to individual taxpayers by slashing tax rates.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:41Published

