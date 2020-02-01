Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Protestors form human chain after man open fires in Shaheen Bagh

Protestors form human chain after man open fires in Shaheen Bagh

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:37s - Published < > Embed
Protestors form human chain after man open fires in Shaheen BaghProtestors form human chain after man open fires in Shaheen Bagh
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KanishkNegi

Kanishk Negi We also need sane voices to maintain calm (although very difficult) among protestors... if ppl from all over delhi… https://t.co/bQr0fUXHHt 2 hours ago

NRC69929450

NARCO RT @QutubuddinSana: Women form a human chain in #ShaheenBaghFiring to protect protestors https://t.co/QwEhHlOsUV 13 hours ago

hardikparmar_02

Hardik parmar RT @AnjaliB_: Delhi Police stands by calmly while this gunman shoots at students. On the other hand, more than 500 peaceful protestors, inc… 16 hours ago

QutubuddinSana

Sana Qutubuddin Women form a human chain in #ShaheenBaghFiring to protect protestors https://t.co/QwEhHlOsUV 21 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jama'at-e-Islami Hind Vice President says they welcome talks with shaheen bagh protesters [Video]Jama'at-e-Islami Hind Vice President says they welcome talks with shaheen bagh protesters

Jama'at-e-Islami Hind Vice President says they welcome talks with shaheen bagh protesters

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:13Published

Watch: Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody by police [Video]Watch: Man opens fire in Shaheen Bagh, taken into custody by police

Days after a teenager fired at anti-CAA protesters in Jamia area of Delhi, now a man fired in the Shaheen Bagh area.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.